This is the 28th year for Free Flu Shot Saturday.

You can get a free flu shot at six different Knox County schools.

The shots will be given from 8 a.m. to noon while supplies last.

The following schools will offer free shots:

-Austin-East Magnet High School

-Farragut High School

-Halls High School

-West High School

-South-Doyle Middle School

-Carter High School

