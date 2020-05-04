298 workers at Tennessee Tyson plant test positive for COVID-19

Nearly 300 workers at a Tennessee Tyson plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

WTVF reported that there have been 298 cases of coronavirus at the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville, with 220 of them located in Davidson County.

Health officials said the greatest number of new cases at the facility were confirmed over the last three weeks.

WTVF reported that the USDA, the Tennessee Department of Health and the local health department is working with Tyson to mitigate the threat.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health and two members from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently went to the plant and reviewed their operations, WTVF reported. They reportedly found that the plant was taking the correct steps to stop the spread of the virus by regular cleaning, disinfecting, restricting visitor access and checking employee temperatures.

