3 USDA meat inspectors dead due to COVID-19, more than 100 infected

Officials say hundreds of federal meat inspectors have been exposed to COVID-19, and three have died due to the virus.

A spokesperson for the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) told CBS News that about 145 field employees were absent from work as of April 28 due to the virus, and 130 were under self-quarantine due to exposure.

One FSIS inspector based out of the New York City area, one from the Chicago area and another from Mississippi have died due to the virus, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), a union representing food inspectors, said Tuesday.

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers union, at least 5,000 meatpacking workers have tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting results.

CBS reported that the FSIS meat inspectors often work "shoulder-to-shoulder with plant employees while monitoring production lines, in environments not conducive to social distancing." CBS added that the USDA has not provided PPE to inspectors and that the department is still working to "identify PPE needs in the food supply chain."

The USDA has offered a $50 stipend for inspectors to buy face coverings or materials to them, citing limited supplies and increasing demand.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CBS News. All rights reserved.