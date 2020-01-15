3 arrested after ‘cages’ for children found in Alabama home

Three people have been arrested in a child abuse investigation after Lee County, Alabama authorities say children were locked in cages.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, investigators and Lee County Department of Human Resources personnel conducted a welfare check Monday at a home in the 5000 block of Lee Road 246 Smiths Station. They found four children aged 3, 4, 10 and 11 years old. They also found two wood constructed cages with hasps and locks.

An investigation revealed the children had been locked in the cages multiple times. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 66-year-old Pamela Deloris Bond, 69-year-old James H. Bond and 30-year-old Kylla Michelle Mann. All three are charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment; Pamela Bond is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

James Bond and Mann are being held on bonds of $122,000 each, and Pamela Bond is being held on a $123,000 bond.

Investigators also discovered a fifth child, an 8-month-old, lived at the home but was not present during the welfare check. All of the children have been removed from the home and are in the care of the Lee County DHR.

