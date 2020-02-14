3 charged with homicide, abuse in Tennessee relative's death

Three Tennessee residents have been charged with reckless homicide and abuse after a relative died from complications caused by a severe bed sore.

Nashville police say 78-year-old Willie Harper died last July shortly after being admitted to a hospital.

Police said in a statement that a medical examiner ruled Harper’s death a homicide and an investigation determined Harper’s family members failed to take care of him, leading to the dire medical condition.

A grand jury in Nashville handed down indictments this month charging Harper’s daughter, his brother and his niece. They were taken into custody on Wednesday and Thursday. It wasn't clear whether they have attorneys.

