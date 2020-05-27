3 employees positive for COVID-19 at Cedar Bluff Kroger

Three Kroger associates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement from a company spokesperson.

The employees work at the Kroger located at Cedar Bluff and North Peters Road.

"Three associates at our Cedar Bluff store in Knoxville have tested positive for COVID-19," said the statement. "The associates have been quarantined, and we are wishing them the best as they get well. The associates have not worked at the store in at least 7 days."

Kroger says the store notified other employees after the cases had been confirmed.

"Upon learning of the cases we communicated with our store team. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC."

The store says they are implementing extra precautions to protect customers and employees in the store.

"Kroger has taken many other additional measures to protect associates and customers including limiting capacity in stores to 50% of building code capacity. We have installed plexiglass partitions at cash registers and counters and added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing. We are also requiring associates to wear masks and encourage customers to do the same."

No word on whether any additional testing of employees will be conducted at the Cedar Bluff location.

