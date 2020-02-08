3 killed in vehicle crash near Tennessee-Kentucky state line

Authorities say three people have been killed in a crash involving a car and two tractor trailers near the border of Tennessee and Kentucky.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells news outlets that the crash was reported Friday night on Interstate 65 in Robertson County. The highway patrol said a Nissan Versa was traveling southbound when it was struck in the rear by a tractor trailer.

The impact caused the Nissan to cross the median and head into incoming northbound traffic. The Nissan was then hit by another tractor trailer.

All three people in the Nissan were killed. They are from Kentucky.

