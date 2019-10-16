3 men unknowingly rob two FBI special agents in Downtown Memphis

Just afternoon on Sunday, two men were heading to the new Powerhouse Cinema in downtown Memphis.

Memphis police say the men stopped at an antique shop on South Front street to admire some art on display outside in an alley on Talbot.

Three men allegedly approached and pulled out handguns demanding their items. The victim said the robbers stole his cellphone and his wallet from his shirt pocket.

According to the police report, the victims told the robbers, “you might not want to do this.”

What the thieves didn’t know is that their victims were both special agents with the FBI and they were carrying. Both men pulled out their concealed weapons.

Police said the three suspects took off eastbound toward Huling Avenue.

The two men told police they thought the suspects may have been using a BB gun or pellet gun by the way the barrel looked.

Nobody was hurt, but it has people in this community concerned.

“I think that’s terrible. Sadly, I hear about it so much here,” said M.K. Dunston who is co-owner of “Two Girls and a Whip.”

Dunston has run her bakery in the downtown community for two years now.

“I know so many of the neighbors down here and I had no idea when we first opened there would be so much foot traffic," said Dunston.

As the area continues to grow, she’s becoming more cautious.

“We’ve kept the doors locked and that sometimes confuses people. They think we’re closed,” said Dunston.

She says it’s worth it to make sure she doesn’t become the next victim.

Police say the two victims in Sunday’s robbery also recovered the stolen items. When the robbers ran away, they dropped the cellphone and wallet.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.