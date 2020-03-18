Biden notches 3 more victories; Sanders reassessing campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s sweeping victories in Florida, Illinois and Arizona are building his delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

That’s increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race.

On Wednesday, Sanders’ campaign manager issued a statement saying Sanders “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

But he suggested Sanders is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race.

Sanders lost all three states holding primaries on Tuesday and hasn’t won any contests since “Super Tuesday” in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.