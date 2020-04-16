3 newborn babies abandoned years apart in Fla. are siblings

Three newborn babies were abandoned at the same Orlando apartment complex over the course of several years. Their parents have never been found.

DNA tests show 3 newborn babies found abandoned years apart at an Orlando apartment complex are all siblings. (Source: WESH/CNN)

In July 2019, a woman found a baby wrapped in a T-shirt outside her front door.

There was a note with the child that said, “I had him in the bathroom alone. His dad tried to kill us. Please keep him secret and take him to the hospital. Dad [is] a very dangerous man."

The other two babies were found under similar circumstances in 2016 and 2017.

The detective working the case had the DNA of all three children tested.

The results showed that the children are siblings with the same mother and father.

This week, the Orlando City Council approved $2,500 to hire a company that will use genealogy to investigate the case.

They will try to find out if the mother is in danger or if charges should be filed against both the mother and father of all three children who were left behind.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN. All rights reserved.