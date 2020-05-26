3 positive for COVID-19 at Maryville Newell plant

Three people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Maryville Newell plant, according to a statement from a spokesperson released Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson said operations were temporarily suspended in the area where the positive employees work, but continued elsewhere in the plant with extra precautions in place.

"The well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number one priority. We’ve implemented a number of additional safety measures to keep our employees safe during the pandemic, including providing masks, taking temperatures of employees upon arrival, stringent visitor protocols and screenings, zero contact and safe distancing measures, enhanced cleaning procedures and emergency paid sick days. Employees were notified that three individuals have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and as a result suspended operations temporarily in the area where they work to allow for deep cleaning. These are the only confirmed cases in the facility," said the spokesperson in a statement.

No word on whether any additional testing will be conducted at the plant has been released.

