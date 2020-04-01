3 residents, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19 at Knox County assisted living facility

Three residents and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 at an assisted living facility, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The results of three other tests are still pending.

All other residents were tested and all had a negative result, officials said.

Details about the condition of the people who tested positive were not released.

Officials also did not specify which assisted living facility is being impacted by the virus, except that it is located inside Knox County.

