Toddler dies after drowning in pool Friday night, BCSO

The Blount County Sheriff's Office say three-year-old is dead after she drowned in a pool Friday evening.

Deputies say they responded to a reported drowning on West Cumberland Drive in Louisville, Tenn. around 8 p.m.

First responders performed CPR when they arrived at the scene, according to reports.

Deputies say they spoke with the family who said the toddler was eating dinner at a picnic table in the backyard. The family found the child drowning when they went out to check.

The family immediately began CPR on the girl until first responders arrived.

The child was taken to UT Medical Center where officials say she was pronounced dead.

"We are saddened by this young girl’s death, and I extend my deepest sympathies to her family,” Sheriff Berrong said. “I cannot imagine losing a child, especially a baby. It is always heartbreaking for our deputies when we respond to any incident when a child or children are the victims. This was a tragic incident, and my deputies and I feel very deeply for her family.”

The Knox County Regional Forensics Center says the preliminary autopsy results confirm the child died as a result of accidental drowning.

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff's Office say they will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.