Lenoir City mother suspected of stabbing 3-year-old to death hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries

A 3-year-old is dead after police said the child was found with multiple stab wounds, according to Lenoir City Police.

Emergency crews were called to McGhee Square apartments in Lenoir City just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, the mother called the child's grandmother saying something was wrong. When the grandmother arrived at the apartment she found the 3-year-old with stab wounds, tried to revive the child and called 911.

That's when the mother stabbed herself with a kitchen knife. She was taken to UT Medical Center with self-inflicted injuries.

The three-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother's condition was unknown.

Investigators said the mother is the only suspect in the case.

