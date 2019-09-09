3-year-old suffers 'very critical head wound' in Nashville shooting

Metro Nashville police say a toddler was shot and suffered a "very critical head wound" at a Nashville residence.

CBS affiliate, WTVF, reported when officers arrived on the scene the parents were already on the way to the hospital. Dispatch told the parents to turn around because police were almost at the home.

Neighbors told police towels were placed around the child's head to stop the bleeding. The child, 3-year-old Kendrick Ross, was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance.

"Obviously the parents are very distraught over what's taken place and we need to just sort things out and that's what is taking place downtown, as well as at the hospital," Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Investigators report they found the gun involved and a magazine containing nine rounds and a spent shell casing, five hours after the incident. Officials said the gun was reported stolen in July 2018. Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said officers are still processing the scene.

Officials said Youth Services detectives are investigating whether or not the shooting was self-inflicted.

Police believe there were multiple people at the property at the times of the shooting. Investigators were given many different accounts of what happened, according to reports.

The owner of the home told police she and her two children were outside when the shooting happened. Officials say "none of the adults have acknowledged possessing the gun to this point."

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

