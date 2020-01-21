More than 30 cows stolen from Greene County farm, investigators need your help

Greene County investigators are asking for the public's help to learn who stole more than 30 cows from a farm on Cox Hill Road.

According to authorities, the thieves used gates to form a cattle chute and herd the animals into trailers around 11 p.m. on January 16.

A neighbor reported hearing two diesel trucks on the farm around the time of the theft.

Anyone with information that helps find the offenders may be rewarded. Investigators said anyone with a tip should call Detective Sgt. Holt at 423-798-1800, the Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000 or send a message to their Facebook page.

