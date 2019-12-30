$3,000 of cigarettes stolen from Newport store through hole in wall

Cocke County authorities said they are investigating a recent burglary at the Cocke County Convenience Store.

Deputies said they responded to the store on Highway 160 after they received complaints from the clerk, Lindsey Smith. Smith said when she arrived at the store Monday morning, she found a hole had been smashed through a rear wall.

The hole was large enough for the burglar to reach through and access cartons of cigarettes stored inside the business, according to reports.

Authorities said a total of 60 cartons of cigarettes, valued at a total of $3,000 were taken. Deputies estimated the damage to the wall to be $1,000.

CCSO officials said security cameras recorded the burglary.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.