5 million masks being distributed to Tennesseans

Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group (UGC) announced that it is partnering to make sure citizens have access to masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Governor Lee, his administration is providing 300,000 masks across the state to municipal and county health departments this week, with 5 million going out over time. Governor Lee said the masks are free.

The state is partnering with Renfro, located in North Carolina with a distribution center in Cleveland, Tennessee, to make washable and reusable masks.

“We’ve used private sector innovation, strategic partnerships, and state procurement efforts to make personal protective equipment available to front-line medical providers and first responders,” said Gov. Lee. “As we restart Tennessee’s economy, it’s very important we help Tennesseans feel safe as they go back to work or out to shop, and that our healthcare providers have sufficient personal protective equipment for their workers. We’re grateful to Renfro for their partnership in helping us keep Tennesseans safe.”

According to the release, the masks will be distributed based on population, but each health department will receive at least 1,000 masks. The health departments will "serve as a convenient pick up location for county residents who need masks."

“Tennesseans can now come to their local health department on any weekday to get a free cloth face mask,” UCG Director Stuart McWhorter said. “And while residents are at the health department, we would encourage them to get a free COVID-19 test, regardless of their symptoms, if they haven’t already done so.”

The release said this is the first mask distribution but is part of a "a larger mask distribution effort in Tennessee with Renfro."

The release said the group is also partnering with Battelle to provide an "N95 respirator mask decontamination system and service to Tennessee health care providers."

One of the systems will be located in Jackson, Tennessee. According to the release, the system "uses hydrogen peroxide vapor in a 2.5-hour process that will remove biological contaminants, including the virus that causes COVID-19, from used N95 respirator masks."

“The Battelle service should relieve some of the demand pressure on N95 masks for Tennessee’s health care providers,” McWhorter said. “Battelle’s associated costs for system staffing and training is provided through a number of federal grant sources, making the N95 mask decontamination service free to Tennessee health care providers.”

The release said health care providers will be able to ship their used N95 masks daily to the Battelle site, and they masks will be returned after being decontaminated.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

