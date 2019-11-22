$3300 of stolen merchandise recovered outside Oak Ridge shopping center

Six women were arrested and $3300 of stolen merchandise was recovered outside an Oak Ridge shopping center, according to Oak Ridge Police.

Officials said all the suspects are from Knox County. They face charges of theft, conspiracy, criminal impersonation, and possession of tools to interfere with anti-theft security devices.

Three suspects also had outstanding warrants from other agencies.

An investigator on patrol reported he noticed the suspects walk into Rack Room Shoes with empty bags. A few minutes later, the officer said he saw the same suspects run out of the business with what was believed to be stolen merchandise.

A release from ORPD said, "We'd also like to thank the employees of the business who attended a recent Organized Retail Crime meeting and immediately notified our Community Resource Officer of the suspected theft. These arrests are a result of ORPD's data-driven and intelligence-led policing strategies to reduce retail crime."

The release did not identify the suspects.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.