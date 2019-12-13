340 fake Nintendo systems seized from N.C. shopping center

A total of 340 fake Nintendo systems were seized by North Carolina's Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force at a Triangle shopping center in Raleigh, North Carolina, investigators said.

WNCN reported the task force has worked for the last two weeks to obtain the counterfeit systems from sellers.

Those sellers are voluntarily surrendering them, according to the Secretary of State's office.

The real Nintendo systems have 30 pre-installed games while the counterfeit systems claimed to have 620 and even up to 800 pre-installed games.

"The estimated retail value of the goods exceeds $800,000. The estimated retail value is the amount the genuine trademarked goods would sell for," said in a release by the State's office.

Secretary Elaine Marshall encourages shoppers to research products before buying.

"If it's inferior quality, it may be a fake. If it's 'too good to be true,' it probably is," the release said.

The Task Force has worked more than 5.500 cases and taken more than $150 million in counterfeits off the streets since 2004.

