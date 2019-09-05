35 indicted in "drug sweep" in Jefferson City

The Jefferson City Police Department said 35 people were indicted and multiple items, including vehicles and drugs, were seized as part of a 20-month long investigation.

The police department said the 35 indicted were part of 90 people indicted in a 20-month long "drug sweep."

Besides 90 indictments, investigators said they seized 19 vehicles, more than $11,000 in cash, seven firearms, 3,940 pills and almost 258 grams of methamphetamine.

Recent arrests

- Kim Edmonds, 45, of Morristown was arrested and charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Opana)

- Kendra Long, 23, of Jefferson City, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Subutex) and one count of sale and deeliver of a schedule II (Opana)

- James Debord, 25, of White Pine, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) and one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) in a drug-free zone

- Timothy Guinn, 38, of New Market, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine)

- Daniel Cate, 62, of Kodak, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) in a drug-free zone

- Adam Dunlap, 29, of Jefferson City, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Opana) and one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Fentanyl)

- James Millington, 52, of Jefferson City, was charged with three counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Opana)

- Michael Giorgio, 51, of Jefferson City, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine)

- Brandy Bruner, 36, of Strawberry Plains, was charged with one count sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) in a drug-free zone

- David Lauderdale, 28, of Strawberry Plains, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) in a drug-free zone

- Edward Bruno, 40, of Jefferson City, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Opana)

- Elissa Creswell, 38, of Seymour, was charged with two counts of sale and deliver of a schedule II (Opana)

- Joseph Ball, 38, of Kodak, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine)

- Crystal Brown, 48, of White Pine, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Opana)

- Dennis Midkiff, 41, of Newport was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine)

- Christi Bell, 41, of Jefferson City, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule III (Suboxone)

- Jessie Graves, 23, of Dandridge, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine)

- Rhett Campbell, 23, of Newport, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule VII (marijuana)

- Lisa Elmore, 48, of Talbott, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Opana)

- Michael Kelly, 28, of Strawberry Plains, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) in a drug-free zone, one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Fentanyl) and one count of sale and delivery of a schedule I (heroin)

- Jamie Gilbert, 38, of Morristown, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (Suboxone)

- Gina Giorgio, 30, of Jefferson City, was charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) in a drug-free zone

- James Russell, 25, of Jefferson City, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine)

- Dale Helms, 37, of Newport, was charged with one count of sale and delivery of a schedule II (methamphetamine) in a drug-free zone.