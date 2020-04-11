36 COVID-19 assessment sites open across Tennessee

(WVLT) -- The Tennessee Department of Health said 36 COVID-19 assessment sites will be open across the state Saturday.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:
Anderson County Health Department
710 North Main Street, Suite A
Clinton
865-425-8800
Bedford County Health Department
140 Dover Street
Shelbyville
931-684-3426
Blount County Health Department
301 McGhee Street
Maryville
865-983-4582
Cheatham County Health Department
162 John Mayfield Drive
Ashland City
615-792-4318
Clay County Health Department
115 Guffey Street
Celina
931-243-2651
Coffee County Health Department
615 Wilson Avenue
Tullahoma
931-455-9369
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 South Main Street
Crossville
931-484-6196
DeKalb County Health Department
254 Tiger Drive
Smithville
615-597-7599
Dyer County Health Department
1755 Parr Avenue
Dyersburg
731-258-7311
Fayette County Health Department
90 Yum Yum Road
Somerville
901-465-5243
Franklin County Health Department
266 Joyce Lane
Winchester
931-967-3826
Gibson County Health Department
1250 Manufacturer's Row
Trenton
731-855-7601
Greene County Health Department
810 West Church Street
Greeneville
423-798-1749
Hamblen County Health Department
331 West Main Street
Morristown
423-586-6431
Hardin County Health Department
1920 Pickwick Street
Savannah
731-925-2557
Henry County Health Department
803 Joy Street
Paris
731-642-4025
Jackson County High School
190 Blue Devil Lane
Gainesboro
931-268-0218
Lawrence County Health Department
2379 Buffalo Road
Lawrenceburg
931-762-9406
Lincoln County Health Department
1000 Washington Street, West, Suite A
Fayetteville
931-433-3231
Macon County – Lafayette Missionary
Baptist Church
302 College Street
Lafayette
615-666-2142
Maury County Health Department
1909 Hampshire Pike
Columbia
931-388-5757
McMinn County Health Department
393 County Road 554
Athens
423-745-7431
Montgomery County Health Department
330 Pageant Lane
Clarksville
931-648-5747
Overton County Health Department
5880 Bradford-Hicks Drive
Livingston
931-823-6260
Putnam County Health Department
701 County Services Road
Cookeville
931-528-2531
Robertson County Fairgrounds
4635 US-41
Springfield
615-384-0208
Rhea County Health Department
344 Eagle Lane
Evensville
423-775-7819
Roane County Health Department
1362 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood
865-354-1220
Sequatchie County Health Department
16939 Rankin Avenue North
Dunlap
423-949-3619
Sevier County Health Department
719 Middle Creek Road
Sevierville
865-453-1032
Smith County Health Department
251 Joy Alford Way
Carthage
615-735-0242
Sumner County Health Department
1005 Union School Road
Gallatin
615-206-1100
Tipton County Health Department
4700 Mueller Brass Road
Covington
901-476-0235
Warren County Health Department
1401 Sparta Street
McMinnville
931-473-8468
Washington County Health Department
219 Princeton Road
Johnson City
423-975-2200
White County Fairgrounds, Ag Building
565 Hale Street
Sparta
931-836-2201
For more information call the COVID-19 Public Information Lines at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945. Information is also available online.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.