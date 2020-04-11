36 COVID-19 assessment sites open across Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health said 36 COVID-19 assessment sites will be open across the state Saturday.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Anderson County Health Department

710 North Main Street, Suite A

Clinton

865-425-8800

Bedford County Health Department

140 Dover Street

Shelbyville

931-684-3426

Blount County Health Department

301 McGhee Street

Maryville

865-983-4582

Cheatham County Health Department

162 John Mayfield Drive

Ashland City

615-792-4318

Clay County Health Department

115 Guffey Street

Celina

931-243-2651

Coffee County Health Department

615 Wilson Avenue

Tullahoma

931-455-9369

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 South Main Street

Crossville

931-484-6196

DeKalb County Health Department

254 Tiger Drive

Smithville

615-597-7599

Dyer County Health Department

1755 Parr Avenue

Dyersburg

731-258-7311

Fayette County Health Department

90 Yum Yum Road

Somerville

901-465-5243

Franklin County Health Department

266 Joyce Lane

Winchester

931-967-3826

Gibson County Health Department

1250 Manufacturer's Row

Trenton

731-855-7601

Greene County Health Department

810 West Church Street

Greeneville

423-798-1749

Hamblen County Health Department

331 West Main Street

Morristown

423-586-6431

Hardin County Health Department

1920 Pickwick Street

Savannah

731-925-2557

Henry County Health Department

803 Joy Street

Paris

731-642-4025

Jackson County High School

190 Blue Devil Lane

Gainesboro

931-268-0218

Lawrence County Health Department

2379 Buffalo Road

Lawrenceburg

931-762-9406

Lincoln County Health Department

1000 Washington Street, West, Suite A

Fayetteville

931-433-3231

Macon County – Lafayette Missionary

Baptist Church

302 College Street

Lafayette

615-666-2142

Maury County Health Department

1909 Hampshire Pike

Columbia

931-388-5757

McMinn County Health Department

393 County Road 554

Athens

423-745-7431

Montgomery County Health Department

330 Pageant Lane

Clarksville

931-648-5747

Overton County Health Department

5880 Bradford-Hicks Drive

Livingston

931-823-6260

Putnam County Health Department

701 County Services Road

Cookeville

931-528-2531

Robertson County Fairgrounds

4635 US-41

Springfield

615-384-0208

Rhea County Health Department

344 Eagle Lane

Evensville

423-775-7819

Roane County Health Department

1362 North Gateway Avenue

Rockwood

865-354-1220

Sequatchie County Health Department

16939 Rankin Avenue North

Dunlap

423-949-3619

Sevier County Health Department

719 Middle Creek Road

Sevierville

865-453-1032

Smith County Health Department

251 Joy Alford Way

Carthage

615-735-0242

Sumner County Health Department

1005 Union School Road

Gallatin

615-206-1100

Tipton County Health Department

4700 Mueller Brass Road

Covington

901-476-0235

Warren County Health Department

1401 Sparta Street

McMinnville

931-473-8468

Washington County Health Department

219 Princeton Road

Johnson City

423-975-2200

White County Fairgrounds, Ag Building

565 Hale Street

Sparta

931-836-2201

For more information call the COVID-19 Public Information Lines at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945. Information is also available online.

