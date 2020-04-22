37 deaths, 375 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Tennessee nursing homes

Tennessee's COVID-19 Unified Command Group revealed there are currently 375 positive COVID-19 cases in the state's long-term care facilities.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, officials said there have been 37 confirmed deaths among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities in Tennessee.

The Williamsburg Villas in Knoxville have four confirmed cases and one death due to COVID-19.

The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has had 161 confirmed cases and 19 deaths. Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County currently has 51 confirmed cases and 3 deaths.

The COVID-19 Unified Command Group outlined a plan Wednesday on how to prevent further cases and mitigate existing clusters within the facilities.

Starting Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health will report the number of confirmed cases and COVID-19-related fatalities in all long-term care facilities across the state.

“This data and report give a clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state and has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously. Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest. Unified-Command stands at the ready to assist long-term care facilities in mitigating outbreaks amongst residents and staff.”

