38 neglected pit bulls found at Kentucky home

Franklin County officials said an investigation is underway after 38 neglected pit bulls were found at a Kentucky home.

Authorities said they went to a home to check out reports of animal abuse and neglect. When officials arrived in the property they discovered David Jackson, 45, had 38 pit bulls.

The sheriff's office said many of the dogs had untreated medical conditions, including mange, heartworms and dental issues. Nine of the dogs were pregnant and many were severely and physically neglected.

According to reports, the dogs were tied with very large metal chains to stakes in the ground, trees and other immovable objects. Deputies said one of the metal chains weighed nearly 42 pounds.

Officials said the dogs had been there for quite some time, many did not have clean water or food in their bowls and little shelter from the elements.

Jackson was arrested and faces 38 counts of animal cruelty. The sheriff's office said they expect more charges to be filed as the investigation unfolds.

All the dogs are being treated for various medical conditions as well as overall neglect.

