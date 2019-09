Your chance to support young men and women learning through 4-H is coming up November 9. That's the date of the 4-H Chili Supper & Auction for the Knox County 4-H Horse & Pony Club. The supper time is 6:00 - 8:00 pm.

The event is planned for Hollingsworth Auditorium at 2431 Joe Johnson Drive in Knoxville.

Event entry is a suggested minimum of $5. For tickets, contact Sharon Davis at sadavis@utk.edu.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.