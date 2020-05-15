4 arrested on murder charges in 2013 Tennessee slaying

Four men have been served with arrest warrants on murder charges and other counts in a 2013 slaying in Tennessee.

The men were charged in the death of 28-year-old John Wesley Conway of Decaturville. A Decatur County grand jury returned indictments last May, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were not previously unsealed “due to the highly sensitive and complex nature of the investigation.”

Served with arrest warrants Thursday were 45-year-old Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace, 27-year-old William Crawley, 61-year-old Mickey “Earl” Harris and 50-year-old Franklin Shane Rushing. They are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

