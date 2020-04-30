4 children found dead, 1 missing after Amish buggy overturns in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say five children went missing Wednesday just before 5 p.m. after trying to cross a low-lying stream in their carriage.

One adult has been accounted for and four of the children have been found and pronounced dead. One of the children was still missing as of 1 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple units and emergency crews converged along Adams Road, just north of Interstate 64.

Crews are working along the banks of a creek next to a washed-out road. Helicopters were called in for the search, and people used flashlights to scour the area.

KSP says the horse pulling the buggy lost its footing and slipped. Six people were in the carriage.

KSP says rumors circulating online that some of the children have been found and are in the hospital are not true.

Missi Mosley and her boyfriend rushed to the scene on their ATV after hearing the call go out on the scanner.

Mosley says the two found the horse and were able to pull it out.

At one point, Mosley says about 35 people were there offering to help.

"It was devastating," Mosley said. "The waters are so swift, and the rain was pouring down. It was just a somber feeling."

Crews say muddy conditions are not helping the search. They plan to continue searching through the night.

