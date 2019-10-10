4 hungry chickens solve cricket crisis at Texas school

Updated: Thu 2:40 PM, Oct 10, 2019

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas (Gray News) – Van Raub Elementary School had itself a full-blown cricket problem.

The crickets are a problem no longer after the school set the campus chickens – Henny, Penny, Deniece, and Angel – loose. (Source: Van Raub Elementary School/Facebook)

Like many parts of south and central Texas, the little critters were everywhere after an especially dry summer.

Well, the crickets are a problem no longer after the school set the campus chickens – Henny, Penny, Deniece, and Angel – loose.

“It didn’t take them long,” school Principal Jamie Robinson told the San Antonio Express-News.

"They could have had the whole thing cleaned off in about 15 or 20 minutes if they didn't get too full," he said. "They can eat quite a bit."

The chickens were hatched by kindergarten students last year and live in a coop on the Van Raub campus, about 25 miles northwest of San Antonio.

