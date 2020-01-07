4 hurt after firework ignited inside Houston-area school

Law enforcement officials say four students suffered minor injuries after a firework was ignited inside a Houston-area high school cafeteria.

About 700 students were in the cafeteria around 1 p.m. Tuesday at Klein Forest High School in Klein, Texas, when someone set off a firework inside.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen says a couple of the students were injured by the firework while the others were hurt as they tried to run away and tripped or fell.

Officials say a student has been detained and investigators are looking for other possible suspects.

