4 teenagers shot after fight breaks out in Missouri hotel room

Four teenagers were shot, including two who sustained life-threatening injuries, after police say a fight inside a Missouri hotel room led to gunshots.

Detectives say a fight broke out among a gathering of teens inside a room at a Sheraton Suites Hotel in Kansas City, Mo. (Source: KSHB/CNN)

Detectives say there was a gathering of teens early Sunday morning inside a room at a Sheraton Suites Hotel in Kansas City, Mo. The group got into a fight, and at least one suspect took out a gun and fired multiple rounds.

Two teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After conducting an extensive search, police believe the shooter left the hotel. Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses.

Uber driver Chris Goode says he heard from the family that was sleeping in the room next door to where the shooting took place.

"I said, ‘Right next door?’ They said, ‘In the very room next door.’ I kind of looked at them and thought maybe they were crazy. But they told more of the story, and I realized they weren't crazy."

Goode says the family woke up to several gunshots and took cover while calling 911. He says they feared for their lives.

"They were just scared, and there was like a 15-minute period where they were just scared to death because they didn't know if there was an active shooter in the hallway or somebody is going to kick their door down,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police.

Copyright 2019 KSHB via CNN. All rights reserved.