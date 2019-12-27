Florida preschooler excited to get mustard for Christmas

Most kids were excited to receive a Barbies or Lego set for Christmas but a 4-year-old in Florida was thrilled with something much simpler.

Paislee was ecstatic to unwrap several bottles of yellow mustard this holiday season. / (WPEC)

Paislee was ecstatic to unwrap several bottles of yellow mustard this holiday season. Her reaction garnered thousands of views on social media.

Although it seemed like a prank, Paislee's mother said the child's obsession with mustard is all too real.

"She puts it on crab, salad, bread, anything you can imagine a 4-year-old eating – she puts it on," Annmarie Lent said.

So what's on the menu for dinner tonight? Paislee will be enjoying pizza... with mustard, of course.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WPEC. All rights reserved.