4-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Anderson County

A 4-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old sibling, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at a home on Offut Spur Road in the Rocky Top area Sunday evening.

The child was airlifted to a local hospital and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to ACSO spokesman Tyler Mayes.

Officials said the Tennessee Department of Children's Services was notified and on the scene Sunday.

