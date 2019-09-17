40 men, women earn citizenship on Constitution Day

40 men and women celebrated Constitution Day, formerly known as Citizenship Day, by becoming American Citizens.

27 countries were represented at the citizenship ceremony. / Source: (WVLT News.)

The citizenship ceremony was held on Tuesday morning outside the historic Blount Mansion in downtown Knoxville at 10 am. 40 men and women were honored in the ceremony representing 27 different countries.

Both mayor Madeline Rogero and mayor Glenn Jacobs were in attendance and shared kind words with the new citizens and their families. There were also special performances by the Central High School 'Bobcat Company' choir and the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard.

Each of the participants received their official citizenship documents and a small American Flag.

"It is really emotional for me to become an American citizen today." said Elma Marie. "The freedom that we have in this country as well as the privileges that we have here . It is just a great privilege to be an American."

Most of the new citizens have been living in America for many years, but after this ceremony, they get to call The United States home for good.

"America means a home to me, it means a place where you feel safe." said Pelagie Adimi. "It means where you can say okay, I'm free."

Following the ceremony, each of the men and women had the opportunity to register to vote for the first time as American Citizens.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.