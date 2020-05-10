45 juveniles test positive for COVID-19 at Tennessee youth treatment facility

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services and private provider Youth Opportunity Investments have taken steps to quarantine additional juveniles in state custody at a Memphis youth treatment facility due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The TDCS requested the Tennessee Department of Heath and the Tennessee National Guard conduct a second mass testing of juveniles who initially tested negative at the Memphis Center for Success and Independence.

On Saturday, results showed an additional 17 juveniles tested positive. Of the 48 total juveniles who were placed at the facility, 45 have now tested positive. As of Saturday afternoon, officials said none of them were showing symptoms.

Since April 22, three juveniles were released to their homes as scheduled by court orders. Officials said 45 juveniles remain at the facility.

A total of 13 staff previously tested positive. Six of those employees have since returned to work.

The juveniles who tested positive this week were separated from those who had previously tested positive. All youth are being closely monitored by the facilities nursing staff, according to TDCS.

The Department of Children’s Services and CSI have continued to work with the Shelby County Health Department, which is providing additional guidance on caring for the quarantined juveniles and cleaning the facility. CSI is following protocol for screening and care of the youth and staff and continues to conduct temperature checks and screen all staff for symptoms before entering the facility.

DCS has notified the parents of the youth who have tested positive.

