$4.5M lawsuit says child was repeatedly raped at Kingston Academy

A $4.5 million lawsuit brought against Sequel Schools, the owner of Kingston Academy, said an employee "repeatedly and violently" raped a child who was boarding there.

According to the suit, the unidentified minor child was staying at Kingston Academy when the child was repeatedly violated in the bathroom by an employee and another student.

The suit accuses Sequel Schools of knowingly allowing an unsafe adult to supervise children.

As a result of the alleged rape, the child's mother says the victim is experiencing symptoms of PTSD and other physical symptoms.

The suit demands $4.5 million dollars in compensatory damages.

According to the Sequel website, "Sequel Youth and Family Services is a leading national behavioral health organization that develops and operates a broad continuum of treatment programs for children, adolescents, and adults with behavioral health, emotional and physical challenges."

WVLT News reached out to Sequel Schools LLC. for comment, but has not received a response.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said the case had been turned over to the Department of Children's Services.

In February 2019, the Tennessee Department of Children's Services removed 18 children, ages five to 17, from the academy due to concerns.

WVLT News has reached out to DCS for comment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.