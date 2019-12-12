4th escaped Nashville teen captured in Nashville

The fourth and final teen who escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in Nashville has been arrested, WTVF reported.

Brandon Caruthers was arrested Thursday afternoon by law enforcement agents and officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, and Metro Nashville Police officers.

Police said information provided through Crime Stoppers helped lead them to his whereabouts. Two other people in the apartment were also arrested, according to reports.

Caruthers was one of the four teens who escaped from the facility on Nov. 30. Caruthers was placed on TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

The teen has armed robbery and gun possession charges in his criminal history.

Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse all managed to escape from the facility on Nov. 30. All the teens are now in custody.

Two former employees were also charged Wednesday night.

