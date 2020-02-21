5 Vols set to appear at NFL combine

The NFL combine is a chance for prospective players to show their skills in front of NFL scouts.

Beginning on February 27, more than 300 prospects will participate in workouts over four days at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Of those 300, five will be Vols.

LB Daniel Bituli, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Jauan Jennings, LB Darrell Taylor and TE Dom Wood-Anderson will be showing off what they learned at UT.

Jennings ranks 5.6 for the combine, Callaway ranks 5.88, Taylor ranks 6.16 and Wood-Anderson ranks 5.19.

