5 children dead after Pennsylvania daycare fire

Five children are dead after a fire broke out at an Erie, Pennsylvania daycare, according to a report from CNN.

Officials said four others are injured including two teenagers who jumped from second-floor windows to escape the blaze. A homeowner and a neighbor who tried to help the victims trapped inside were also hurt.

Eight people were inside the house that operated as a daycare when the fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

"I was just down there, there are flowers everywhere," Erie Fire Cheif Guy Santone said about a memorial at the scene. "Nobody likes to see this, especially when it's kids."

Five other kids were rescued by firefighters from the second floor of the house.

Santone said the children who died were between eight months and eight years old. Four of them were siblings, the other was the homeowner's own child.

"The lady that lived there ran through the fire to get outside. She had burned her lungs and probably didn't realize that," Santone told WJET. "And she drove herself to the hospital, and on the way to the hospital, she crashed her car."

The woman was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Records show the house was listed as Harris Family Daycare, which according to their website provides, "24 hour, 7 days a week childcare services."

Santone said if the home would have been equipped with the proper amount of smoke detectors, everyone could have survived.

"If there were the proper amount of smoke detectors in this structure, then most, if not all, would have survived," Santone said.

No information about the cause of the fire has been released.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.