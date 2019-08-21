5 elderly men, 85-year-old woman arrested for public sex in Conn. park, police say

Police in Connecticut had been getting reports of inappropriate behavior at a public park, so they decided to see for themselves.

Fairfield officers set up surveillance in the Grace Richardson conservation area and allegedly saw five men and one woman engaged in sexual activity, the Associated Press reported.

Investigators searched the internet and discovered the park and other city locations had been advertised on at least one “City Hookup Guide” website.

Police identified the suspects to the Connecticut Post as Daniel Dobbins, 67; Otto D. Williams, 62; Charles L. Ardito, 75; John Linartz, 62; Richard Butler, 82; and Joyce Butler, 85.

All six of them are charged with breach of peace. Dobbins and Linartz face an additional charge of public indecency.

Police said Dobbins had a prior misdemeanor arrest for similar behavior back in May 2017. In that case, a witness told police he was walking naked around a public park.

New Canaan police reportedly found Dobbins with his shirt and shorts draped over him and wearing no underwear. Dobbins told investigators he was nude for medical reasons, police said.

The six suspects were released after promising to appear at court on a later date.

