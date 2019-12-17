5 safety issues to check at the dentist's office

Recent news about a Knoxville dentist who reportedly sent letters to patients that encouraged them to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C after a "failure to use proper sterilization methods," highlights an important issue surrounding sanitation in dental offices.

Sixteen East Tennessee healthcare providers received disciplinary action over the past month.

Officials said cross infection in the dental office is an extremely important issue because the microbes are invisible to the human eye, and only healthcare professionals can guarantee that it doesn't happen.

The following steps will help patients ensure they are not impacted by cross-contamination:

1. Watch the Gloves

Dr. Mark Burhenne, in a report for CNN, said patients should watch carefully how your dentist puts on their gloves. The gloves should come out of the glove dispenser and not off an unsterilized counter-top. Your dentist should only touch the sterile instruments or your mouth with their gloves. If the dentist leaves the room, they should put on a new pair of gloves. Soap dispensers should be visible and staff should use them in front of patients in addition to using gloves.

2. Check out the Office

The office is an indicator of how serious your dentist is about sanitation, according to Burhenne. If the office is cluttered it is often harder to clean. There should be no carpets in the office because carpets can't be sterilized. Burhenne said hospital-grade linoleum should be used.

In the office, there should be special containers for disposing needles and sharp items. Burhenne said if you don't see these containers ask where they are located. Devices are required to be sterilized or thrown away. Dentists should use new devices for each new patient.

Burhenne said staff should clean and disinfect all surfaces in operatory rooms between every patient. A sole room should be dedicated to disinfecting used instruments. Feel free to ask your dentist to tell you about the room and sanitation procedures they use.

3. Ask for Autoclave Validation

Dr. Burhenne said dentists are required to send tools to a third-party company that analyzes how well the sterilization machines are functioning. Patients are allowed to ask to see the reports. Burhenne said it could be a red flag if dentists refuse to show the reports.

4. Check the Instruments

Your dentist should unwrap a sealed bag of instruments in front of you. The sealed bag indicates the instruments have been sterilized by a machine. Burhenne warned patients that a bag that is already open may contain instruments with another person's germs.

After the tools are removed from a sterile bag, they should only place them on a sterile tray, not a dirty counter-top.

5. Speak Up

Dr. Burhenne said patients should never be afraid to ask their dentist questions and do your own research. The more a patient knows, the better they will be able to engage in conversation with their dentist.

If you ever see an issue that makes you believe your dentist is not following proper sterilization methods, speak up or go somewhere else.

To see if your dentist is on the disciplinary action report list click here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

