5-year-old SC boy hit by car while trick-or-treating, driver charged

Greenwood police say a little boy was struck by a car Thursday night while trick-or-treating.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on East Cambridge Avenue, said police.

Police said it appears something may have startled the 5-year-old, causing him to step out into the street.

The driver of the car, Felipe Torres, has been charged with driving without a license, said police.

Police said the boy was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.

