A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by an SUV in Lexington.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Preakness Drive near Belmont Drive.

Lexington police said the boy was walking with his mom when he darted away from her and into the street.

The driver was unable to stop in time, striking the boy's leg.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver was not charged.