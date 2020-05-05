5-year-old removed from Dandridge home following drug bust

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested following an undercover narcotics investigation in Dandridge.

(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

On May 1, deputies arrested Michael Crowe, 33, and Charles Ruppert, 44, on felony drug charges.

There sheriff's office said a 5-year-old child was removed from the home and places into protective custody by the Tennessee Department of Children Services.

Crow faces charges of sale and delivery of heroin. Ruppert faces charges of possession of meth and sale and delivery of heroin.

