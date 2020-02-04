Report: 50 tires slashed at Knoxville auto shop

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said fifty tires were punctured at a Knoxville auto shop.

Police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts on the 900 block of Cherry Street around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 2. KPD said the owner reported the incident after arriving at the business.

The owner told police tires to 14 fleet vehicles had been damaged by an unknown suspect.

According to reports, the damage is estimated to be nearly $4,500.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.