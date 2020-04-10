Vanderbilt: 50,000 Tennesseans could be hospitalized if social distancing rules lifted

Vanderbilt University Medical Center released new information on the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting dire consequences if social distancing rules are lifted too soon.

According to Vanderbilt researchers, "Lifting social distancing scenario overwhelms hospital capacity if done prematurely and without widespread testing and contact tracing in place. Under this scenario, 13% of the population has tested positive and at the peak close to 50,000 Tennesseans are sick enough to require hospitalization."

Vanderbilt researchers said that the first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 5, and since then, cases jumped to more than 4,000 as of April 10 with nearly 100 deaths. They recommended any reduction in social distancing be paired with reliable and speedy testing and contact tracing to keep disease spread under control.

"Unlike other leading models, the Vanderbilt model is “tuned” to data from Tennessee. This means that predictions from the model for the current day closely match what has been seen in our state to date," according to a release from the university.

Vanderbilt researchers predicted three future scenarios: the progress Tennessee yielded so far is maintained, the state achieves additional progress in stopping the spread or social distancing policies are relaxed with no additional testing measures.

In the "optimistic" scenario where we see "additional reduction" and gains from social distancing through April and May, the data said we might not see an increase in cases. "Under this scenario hospital capacity could be sufficient to care for all patients needing inpatient level care."

In the second scenario, where things remain fairly as they are, "the state maintains the current rate of disease spread through May and projects a peak in hospitalizations in mid-June that could stress the capacity of the state hospital system."

In the third scenario, where social distancing rules are lifted without any additional testing capabilities and widespread contact tracing, 13 percent of the population could test positive for COVID-19, and close to 50,000 Tennesseans could be hospitalized at the peak, overwhelming the hospital capacity.

Vanderbilt did not offer much insight on the rate of fatalities, unlike the IHME model cited by Washington officials.

"At this point in time we think there is considerable uncertainty in projecting deaths under our scenarios. We believe that, due to limitations in the availability of testing, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is likely under reported at present. Second, while the average age of the initial set of cases in Tennessee was relatively young, the health of Tennesseans overall is below the national average. Thus, both state patterns and national patterns in death rates may not be good guides to the future," Vanderbilt researchers said.

According to the data, Tennessee's progress could be reversed "without sufficient second-line strategies in place."

Vanderbilt researchers continued, "The moderation in the growth of daily case numbers is positive news, but also underscores the large fraction of the Tennessee population that remains susceptible to infection. As such, we

continue to stress persistence in social distancing until a sustained ebb in the epidemic is reached, and at which time social distancing can begin to be replaced with reliable and speedy testing and contact tracing – and other risk mitigation strategies -- to keep disease spread under control and reduce the loss of life due to COVID-19."

The university also said that the cases in Tennessee "could have been sparked by as few as 10 people," which highlights the "infectiousness" of the virus.

Governor Bill Lee issued a stay at home order which is set to expire in April. He has not said whether he would extend the order based on the new data.

