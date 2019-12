A $50,000 check was donated anonymously to a Salvation Army based in Louisiana on December 24, KSLA reported.

KSLA reported that the person who donated the check asked that the Salvation Army reach out and challenge others who have given in the past to match half or all of the gift.

The bell ringing campaign has wrapped up, but you can still donate to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via KSLA. All rights reserved.