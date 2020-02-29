$50K grant will fund 13,000 books for Tennessee students

The Tennessee Department of Education was selected to receive $50,000 in grant funding to purchase 13,000 books for Tennessee students.

The grant was given by First Book, a nonprofit focused on equal, quality education for children in need, WTVF reported.

The grant aims to gift books in order to help children in distressed communities develop a love of learning. Books will be given to teachers and students who visit the Tennessee Residence. One book will be given to every child in kindergarten through fifth grade at rural county schools identified with Target Support and Improvement or Additional Targeted and Improvement.

"We know that access to books and e-books makes a significant difference in a child's future success," said Kyle Zimmer, First Book president, CEO and cofounder. "Children do not thrive in deeply under-resourced environments and too many of the schools and programs have far too little. This deprivation has long-term consequences for the children, their families, their communities and our nation...With the OMG Books Awards, First Book and the Tennessee Department of Education are investing not only in the future of the kids we're reaching but in the overall wellbeing of our nation."

The program will give nearly $5 million in funding to distribute 1.5 million new books and e-books to children in low-income communities in 33 states.

