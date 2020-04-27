54 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Athens senior center

Life Care Center of Athens reported having 51 additional cases of COVID-19 after having their first confirmed case last week, according to WDEF.

After having the first confirmed case, the facility's executive director said they tested all of their residents, bringing their positive case count up to 54.

The facility said they are separating the positive patients from others and has frozen any new admissions while the employees of the facility are being tested.

“This is hard for Athens… this is hard for McMinn County," said City Manger Seth Sumner.

Here is the full release from the center:

"At Life Care Center of Athens, the safety and well-being of our residents are our highest priority. The safety and well-being of our associates and our community are also paramount considerations in every action we take.

In an effort to fully understand the spread of the virus, 100% of our residents were tested over the past few days. As results come back, our number of positive cases are being appropriately reported to all the required agencies, and we remain in consistent communication with residents’ family members. We are strictly following guidelines from the CDC, the Tennessee State Department of Health and the local department of health to protect the safety of our residents and associates.

The health department is also offering testing for all of our associates, which is being completed today, April 27. Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks.

As of now, patients who test positive are separated from those who test negative. We have also paused admissions because we want our focus to remain on our current residents and associates.

Our associates are the truest heroes in all of this. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."

