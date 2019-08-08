TBI identifies man killed in KCSO officer-involved shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Sevier County on Thursday afternoon.

The TBI identified the man as Norman Lowell Vandergriff, a 42-year-old from Knoxville.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the officer-involved shooting occurred on Aug. 8 after deputies attempted to serve warrants on Vandergriff.

TBI said deputies found him in a vehicle in the 1900 block of Happy Creek Road in Seymour.

TBI said deputies went to the vehicle and tried to take Vandergriff into custody. "The male subject reportedly refused to comply with verbal commands and began resisting." TBI said he displayed a gun at which point KCSO deputies fired shots at the vehicle.

TBI reported Vandergriff was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured. TBI is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.