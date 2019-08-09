UPDATE: TWRA finds missing man's body after he jumped off boat, hit head

Officials in Campbell County found 24-year-old Kevin Beyersdofer's body after he reportedly jumped into Norris Lake. Side scan sonar helped find his body around 3:34 p.m.

Kevin Beyersdofer was from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Campbell County dispatch confirmed that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was working a reported drowning near Cedar Creek Bridge.

On Saturday morning, dispatch said Beyersdofer was still missing.

TWRA said it was initially reported that someone had jumped from Cedar Creek Bridge and was missing; however, new information suggested that a man jumped off a boat, hit his head and didn't resurface.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.